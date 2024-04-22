Mike Johnson's foreign aid scam: Treachery

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., didn't risk his so-called job to pass the $95 billion foreign aid package that gives $61 billion to Ukraine and $6 billion to pro-Hamas NGOs. He didn't risk his position as House speaker to fight to pass legislation that provided no money for border security or to the benefit of the American people.

Johnson risked his so-called job and over one-quarter of a million dollars in congressional salary as House speaker, for the sake of major corporations and the military industrialists who own him and his congressional cronies. Additionally, risking his title as House speaker only threatens his ego; it doesn't threaten the massive amount of money his family will gain because of his treachery. And, it certainly doesn't threaten the obscene amount of money the corporate conglomerates and private industrialists will disguise as speaking fees, consulting fees, lobbying fees and salary for being gifted membership as a board member to top companies in the world.

This is the way politics today works, especially for country club Republicans who have found that being out of power is the gold-paved highway to vast fortunes for them and their families. These ophidians have mastered the techniques of exploiting being former "public servants" for unimaginable financial windfalls. I warned people that Mike Johnson was just like every other oleaginous Republican snake-oil peddler who claimed to be men of God as they robbed and looted the church treasuries. But, I digress.

This is one of the many reasons I support President Trump. He never stood in front of the joint legislature during a State of the Union address and crowed about giving what amounted to billions of American taxpayer dollars to foreign entities, much of which would be sanitized by foreign governments and eventually find its way back to corrupt principles in America in the form of political donations, foreign investments and backdoor cash to elected political traitors.

It sickened me to my stomach watching the weasel-like Johnson almost imperceptibly nod his head as Biden pontificated and crowed about giving unprecedented amounts of cash to Ukraine and other foreign interests. What much of the public fails to realize is that much of the foreign aid money is reduced to disguised forms of graft and payola; this after those like Ukrainian President Zelensky take their cut off the top. So-called fact checks notwithstanding, rumors persist that Zelensky owns multi-million dollar mansions and a luxury yacht. In my mind the words of my late mother hold true: "Where there's smoke there's fire."

The money being grifted to Ukraine isn't helping the Ukrainian people; it's going in the pockets of Zelensky and the corporate American interests doing business in the Ukraine, and as many of us know, said corporate interests benefit the military industrial complex, which in turn massively benefits the Cheney family, the Donald Rumsfeld family et al.

This is one more reason the deep state is doing their best to destroy President Trump. He doesn't abide the selling out of America by cashing in on heretofore-backdoor secret money-laundering deals intended to make country club Republicans rich at the expense of We the People.

President Trump is committed to serving America. He donated his entire salary for his first term even as he lost hundreds of millions, if not a billion dollars in income while serving as president. Now they are trying to destroy him financially vis-a-vis fake accusations; while the Clintons, the Obamas, the Bidens, Mike Johnson, Pelosi et al. continue to loot, plunder and engage in graft/payola and insider-trading with impunity.

I don't view Johnson's fight to secure passage of his foreign aid bill as a triumph. I view it for what it is: A sellout to the American taxpayers and a massive payoff to the corporate/military industrial complex that owns him.

