Missile strike reported near Iranian embassy in Damascus

A report from state media outlets in Syria on Monday said there was an Israeli strike on Damascus, on the neighborhood containing the Iranian embassy.

The state agency, SANA, said in the bull's-eye was a building in the Mazzeh neighborhood, which is the location of the Iranian embassy.

Social media reports, not confirmed immediately, said the strike was in the immediate vicinity of the Iranian embassy.



Press TV, one outlet for the Iranian government's official statements, shared on social media that a building "near" the embassy was attacked.

Building near Iran's consulate, embassy in Damascus comes under missile attack. pic.twitter.com/Zxitm824Da — PressTV Extra (@PresstvExtra) April 1, 2024

It's not the first broadside launched against various Iranian interests since the start of the war triggered by the terrorists in Hamas, who invaded Israel on October 7 and butchered some 1,200 Israeli civilians.

Israel has responded with a military campaign to wipe out that terror threat, coming from the Hamas-controlled Gaza.

من مكان استهداف بناء ملاصق للسفارة #الإيرانية على اوتستراد المزة في #دمشق#شام_إف_إم pic.twitter.com/nDJX2ZBtvS — Sham fm شام إف إم (@radioshamfm) April 1, 2024

One online report said the Monday attack was on a villa near the Iranian embassy, a facility used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The China Daily had reported that two civilians were hurt in an attack in Damaacus Sunday night, and the Syrian Defense Ministry blamed it was Israel.

The report also said Israel targeted the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights in Damascus.

The report said there have been dozens such attacks over the past few months, including an attack on a military site in Syria's northern city of Aleppo last week that reportedly killed multiple members of the military there.

Statements from Hezbollah and Syria's government-run media said dead were dozens of Syrian soldiers and members of Hezbollah.

Israel rarely comments on its actions, when they are launched. But it has acknowledged that it has conducted strikes targeting Hezbollah.

Reuters reported the Friday attack left 39 dead.

One report noted Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, chief of Israel's Northern Command, revealed, "We continue to strike against Hezbollah, determined to push it back and destroy its infrastructure."

