Molecular geneticist: mRN shots were 'designed' to 'destroy humanity'

(NEWS ADDICTS) – A world-renowned molecular geneticist has blown the whistle to warn the public that Covid mRNA vaccines were “designed” by globalist elites to “destroy humanity.”

According to Dr. Michael Nehls, the injections were created as part of a plan by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the United Nations (UN), The World Health Organization (WHO), Big Pharma, and globalist world governments.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The plan sought to “conquer the human mind” by destroying most of the human race and breaking down barriers that were preventing the globalist agenda from being ushered in on a global scale. Nehls, a leading expert with insider knowledge of the plot, warns that the mRNA shots were “designed” to depopulate the planet and allow unelected global elites to assert dominance over those who survived.

Read the full story ›