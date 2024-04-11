A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD

Molecular geneticist: mRN shots were 'designed' to 'destroy humanity'

Goal was to depopulate the planet, allow unelected elites to assert dominance

Published April 11, 2024 at 1:52pm

(NEWS ADDICTS) – A world-renowned molecular geneticist has blown the whistle to warn the public that Covid mRNA vaccines were “designed” by globalist elites to “destroy humanity.”

According to Dr. Michael Nehls, the injections were created as part of a plan by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the United Nations (UN), The World Health Organization (WHO), Big Pharma, and globalist world governments.

The plan sought to “conquer the human mind” by destroying most of the human race and breaking down barriers that were preventing the globalist agenda from being ushered in on a global scale. Nehls, a leading expert with insider knowledge of the plot, warns that the mRNA shots were “designed” to depopulate the planet and allow unelected global elites to assert dominance over those who survived.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







