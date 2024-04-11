Mom, 85, committed 'justifiable homicide' by shooting armed home intruder, prosecutor says

(FOX NEWS) – An 85-year-old Idaho mother who shot and killed a home intruder committed a "justifiable homicide" that is "one of the most heroic acts of self-preservation I have heard of," Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jolley stated in an incident review.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Derek Condon, entered the home Christine Jenneiahn shares with her disabled son around 2 a.m. March 13. Condon was "dressed in a military jacket, black ski mask, and pointing a gun and flashlight" at Jenneiahn, according to the document.

Jolley says Condon placed Jenneiahn in handcuffs and took her into the living room of her home, where he took her at gunpoint and handcuffed her to a wooden chair. After demanding to know where the valuables were kept in the home, Condon allegedly placed his pistol on the victim's head when she told him she did not have much. Jenneiahn then told the home intruder about two safes downstairs, and the prosecutor says he left her handcuffed in the living room while he went to rummage through the home.

