DiversionsCRIME AND PUNISHMENT

Mom gets warrant issued for her arrest over late library books!

'Just bonkers'

Published April 3, 2024 at 9:49am

(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – A mother of five in Texas recently found herself in hot water after learning that she could go to jail over library books that her county claims were never returned.

Kaylee Morgan took out books about Vincent van Gogh from Navasota Public Library in Grimes County, Texas, in March 2023. She told Fox News Digital that she did actually return all the books that she borrowed — but that one was too big to fit in a returns box.

Court documents obtained by Fox News Digital show that the combined value of the two books was $60, but Morgan was slapped with a bill of $569.50 – mostly fines and court fees. She was also charged with a city ordinance violation.

Read the full story ›

