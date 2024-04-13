A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mysterious link between cats and schizophrenia is real, study finds

Broad association initially proposed in 1995

By Around the Web
Published April 13, 2024 at 12:58pm

(Image by Tikovka1355 from Pixabay)

(SCIENCE ALERT) – Having a cat as a pet could potentially double a person's risk of schizophrenia-related disorders, according to a recent study. Australian researchers conducted an analysis of 17 studies published during the last 44 years, from 11 countries including the U.S. and the U.K.

"We found an association between broadly defined cat ownership and increased odds of developing schizophrenia-related disorders," explained psychiatrist John McGrath and fellow researchers, all from the Queensland Centre for Mental Health Research, in their study published last December.

This idea that cat ownership could be linked to schizophrenia risk was proposed in a 1995 study, with exposure to a parasite called Toxoplasma gondii suggested as a cause. But the research so far has put forth mixed conclusions. Studies have found that being around cats during childhood might make a person more likely to develop schizophrenia; however, not all studies have found an association.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







