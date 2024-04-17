Mystery solved? Quest to find Good Samaritan who pulled man from burning car takes interesting turn

(FAITHWIRE) -- Police in Maine have been searching for a good Samaritan who reportedly pulled a victim from a burning vehicle earlier this week and left before first responders arrived on the scene.

The York County Sheriff’s Office posted a Facebook message Tuesday explaining what happened. The agency also asked the public for help finding the supposed hero.

“Last night, deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on Long Swamp Road in Lebanon,” the post read. “The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Initial reports were that the driver was entrapped and the vehicle started on fire.”

Read the full story ›