Natalee Holloway's killer Joran van der Sloot jumped by inmates

(FOX NEWS) -- Joran van der Sloot, the Dutch national who brutally killed Alabama 18-year-old Natalee Holloway during her class trip to Aruba as a high school senior in 2005, has been pummeled in a remote Peruvian prison, where he previously boasted of conjugal visits with multiple women.

The 36-year-old murderer is locked up in Peru for the 2010 death of Stephany Flores, the daughter of a Peruvian business magnate whom he killed in her father's casino five years to the day after Holloway's murder.

The motive of the attack is unclear, according to the New York Post, which first reported the beating, but two inmates jumped him in a prison common area before guards stepped in. Medics reportedly treated him for cuts and bruises and sent him back to the general population.

