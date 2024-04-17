'National suicide': Ex-AG Bill Barr sounds alarm on Biden re-election

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr says the re-election of Joe Biden to the presidency this year would be "national suicide."

Barr was appearing Wednesday morning on "America's Newsroom" on the Fox News Channel.

When asked by host Bill Hemmer whom he would support in the 2024 presidential contest between Donald Trump and Biden, Barr indicated:

"Well I've said all along, given two bad choices, I think it's my duty to pick the person I think would do the least harm to the country and in my mind that's ... I will vote the Republican ticket, I will support the Republican ticket."

Barr then sounded the alarm about the most serious threat to the United States.

"I think the real danger to the country, the real danger to democracy, as I say, is the progressive agenda.

"And I said Trump may be playing Russian roulette but continuation of the Biden administration is national suicide in my opinion."

Re-electing #Biden is 'national suicide,' says former Attorney General Bill Barr 'The real danger to the country, the real danger to democracy is the progressive agenda' '#Trump may be playing Russian roulette, but continuation of the Biden administration is national suicide' pic.twitter.com/70Ql6ZlFZw — WND News (@worldnetdaily) April 17, 2024

