WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

NATO countries will have to send troops to Ukraine or 'accept catastrophic defeat'

Former State Department consultant makes alarming claim

Published April 5, 2024 at 3:17pm
Published April 5, 2024 at 3:17pm
Fighters in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion in March 2022

(MODERNITY) – State Department consultant Edward Luttwak says that NATO countries will have to send soldiers to Ukraine or “accept catastrophic defeat,” and that Britain and France are already making preparations to do so.

Luttwak is a military strategy expert and has served as a consultant to the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the National Security Council, the Department of State and the U.S. Army.

In an article for Unherd, Luttwak warns that Ukraine’s 800,000 active personnel figure is too low to be successful in a war against Russia and that the country will continue “losing soldiers in the process who cannot be replaced” without major support.









