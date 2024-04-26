A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FaithGOOD NEWS!

NBA team normalizes postgame prayer circle

More and more players join in

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 26, 2024 at 12:12pm

(THE BLAZE) – The Milwaukee Bucks are not only known for being one of the best teams in the NBA for the better part of the last decade, but their team has become synonymous with a postgame prayer circle.

While the tradition goes back until at least 2018, an early April 2024 video of the Bucks' prayer circle went viral when New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley was filmed joining the opposing team after a game.

In 2018, fans were confused when they saw all-time great Steph Curry from the Golden State Warriors step out of what looked like a huddle with fellow superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and others.

Read the full story ›

