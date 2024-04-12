A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money U.S.FEARS OF THE FUTURE

Nearly 20% of recent San Francisco home sales were underwater

Median sale price peaked at $1.66 million in April 2022

Published April 12, 2024 at 2:47pm

(ZEROHEDGE) – Nearly 20% of homes sold in San Francisco during the three months ending Feb. 29 sold at a loss. What's more, the typical SF homeowner took $155,500 less than they bought it for, which is 400% more in dollar terms than the nationwide median loss of $39,912 over the same period, Redfin reports, citing an internal analysis of county records and MLS data across the U.S.

According to Redfin, "San Francisco home sellers are far more likely than sellers in the rest of the country to lose money because home prices there have dropped dramatically since the pandemic homebuying boom. Still, the Bay Area is home to the most expensive real estate market in the U.S.

"San Francisco’s median sale price peaked at $1.66 million in April 2022, and has since fallen 15% ($250,000) to $1.41 million as of February. The typical person who bought in San Francisco at nearly any point in 2021 or 2022, when the housing market was red hot due to ultra-low mortgage rates, would have taken a loss if they sold during the first few months of this year."

