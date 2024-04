(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Two online petitions call for canceling an upcoming Kyle Rittenhouse event at Kent State University, arguing the event is insensitive in light of the school’s history with “gun violence.”

They have garnered nearly 5,000 signatures in recent weeks.

The petitions also accuse Rittenhouse of “involvement in politically motivated acts of gun violence” and argue his presence would pose difficulties “for many of our minority communities.”

