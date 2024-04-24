Nearsightedness reaching epidemic levels: Half the world will need glasses by 2050

(STUDY FINDS) -- Myopia, or the need for corrected vision to focus or see objects at a distance, has become a lot more common in recent decades. Some even consider myopia, also known as nearsightedness, an epidemic.

Optometry researchers estimate that about half of the global population will need corrective lenses to offset myopia by 2050 if current rates continue – up from 23% in 2000 and less than 10% in some countries.

The associated healthcare costs are huge. In the United States alone, spending on corrective lenses, eye tests and related expenses may be as high as $7.2 billion a year.

