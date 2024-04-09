A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Netanyahu: Date set for Israel offensive in Rafah, essential to victory

'It will happen'

Published April 8, 2024 at 8:56pm
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Video screenshot)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

(JNS) -- Israel has set a date for the military offensive against the remaining Hamas terror battalions in Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday night.

“We are constantly working to achieve our goals—first and foremost the release of all our hostages and achieving a complete victory over Hamas.
This victory requires entry into Rafah and the elimination of the terrorist battalions there,” the premier said in a video released by his office.

“It will happen; there is a date,” revealed Netanyahu, adding that he had received a “detailed report” on the high-level hostages-for-ceasefire negotiations that ended in Cairo earlier on Monday.

Read the full story ›

Netanyahu: Date set for Israel offensive in Rafah, essential to victory
