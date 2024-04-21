Netanyahu: Hamas to face 'painful blows' in the coming days

(JNS) -- Israel will inflict “painful blows” on Hamas in the coming days in an attempt to free the remaining 133 hostages held by the terrorist group in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

“Why is this night different, citizens of Israel? That on this night, 133 of our dear brothers and sisters are not at the Seder table and are still held captive in the inferno of Hamas,” Netanyahu said in his Passover remarks.

ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו: "מה נשתנה הלילה הזה, אזרחי ישראל?

שבלילה הזה, 133 אחינו ואחיותינו היקרים אינם מסובים לשולחן הסדר, והם עדיין כלואים בתופת של החמאס. כבר שחררנו 124 מחטופינו ואנחנו מחויבים להשיב את כולם הביתה - את החיים ואת החללים כאחד. pic.twitter.com/LfOlmZ4qpL — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) April 21, 2024

“We have already freed 124 of our hostages and we are committed to returning them all home—the living and the fallen,” continued the premier.

