A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldWND VIDEO

Netanyahu: Hamas to face 'painful blows' in the coming days

'133 of our dear brothers and sisters are not at the Seder table, held captive in the inferno'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 21, 2024 at 1:02pm
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, April 21, 2024 (Video screenshot)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, April 21, 2024

(JNS) -- Israel will inflict “painful blows” on Hamas in the coming days in an attempt to free the remaining 133 hostages held by the terrorist group in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

“Why is this night different, citizens of Israel? That on this night, 133 of our dear brothers and sisters are not at the Seder table and are still held captive in the inferno of Hamas,” Netanyahu said in his Passover remarks.

“We have already freed 124 of our hostages and we are committed to returning them all home—the living and the fallen,” continued the premier.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Netanyahu: Hamas to face 'painful blows' in the coming days
'Horrible': Senate reauthorizes warrantless surveillance just after it expired
Discovery of space aliens probably will be ... unsatisfying
House adjourns without forcing vote on Mike Johnson's speakership
WATCH: Trump speaks at rally in Wilmington, North Carolina
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×