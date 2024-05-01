A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Netanyahu: IDF will enter Rafah 'with or without a deal to achieve total victory'

'The notion that we will stop the war before achieving all of its goals is out of the question'

Published April 30, 2024 at 9:40pm

Israeli soldiers at Gaza Harbor in November 2023

(JNS) -- The Israel Defense Forces will enter the Hamas stronghold of Rafah in southern Gaza irrespective of the outcome of hostages-for-ceasefire-and-terrorists talks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

“The notion that we will stop the war before achieving all of its goals is out of the question,” said the premier during a meeting at his office in Jerusalem with the Heroism Forum, which represents bereaved IDF families, and the Tikva Forum for Families of Hostages.

The military “will enter Rafah and eliminate the Hamas battalions there—with or without a deal—to achieve total victory,” he said.

