Netanyahu: 'We will eliminate the Hamas battalions in Rafah'

(JEWISH NEWS SYNDICATE) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Tuesday that the Hamas battalions in Rafah will be defeated amid questions about whether a full-scale invasion of Gaza’s southernmost city will take place.

“We will complete the elimination of Hamas’s battalions, including in Rafah. No force in the world will stop us…. After what [Hamas] has done, it will not do this again. Neither will it exist,” the premier said at a reception for IDF recruits at Tel Hashomer base in Ramat Gan.

The remarks come after earlier in the week the IDF announced the withdrawal of ground forces from southern Gaza after four months of fighting in Khan Yunis and six months of war, leaving only one battalion left in the Strip.

