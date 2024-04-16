Network pounces on top editor for exposing super-woke bias

A top news editor who blasted National Public Radio for its leftist ideology, which taxpayers are forced to support, has been punished with a 5-day suspension for revealing the woke foundational problems of the organization.

The New York Post documents that NPR, which takes money from all American taxpayers but then spews out the leftist ideology it chooses, has suspended Uri Berliner.

He's the senior editor who recently published an essay that described how the tax-funded NPR has "lost America's trust" by reporting news from a leftist bias.

David Folkenflik, a media writer for NPR, revealed Berliner was suspended starting on Friday for five days without pay.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The report said Folkenflik reviewed a copy of the letter from NPR brass, and confirmed the company told the editor he had failed to secure its approval for outside work for other news outlets — a requirement for NPR journalists.

Is National Public Radio merely a mouthpiece for the woke leftist agenda? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (186 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"NPR called the letter a 'final warning,' saying Berliner would be fired if he violated NPR's policy again," the Post reported.

Berliner is a Peabody Award-winning journalist who has 25 years tenure with NPR.

But he cited NPR's "blind spots" regarding major issues such as the origins of COVID-19, the war in Gaza, the Biden family scandal around the laptop computer abandoned by Hunter Biden and more.

Many of his colleagues were outraged that he made the disclosures on Free Press.

The fallout from the disclosures was predictable, with many, including President Donald Trump, insisting that taxes no longer be delivered to NPR for its one-sided reporting.

NPR chief executive Katherine Maher complained that Berliner's accusations were "demeaning."

Problematic, though, is the fact, the Post reported, that Maher has her own record of bias, such as the biased, "Donald Trump is a racist" claim that she made on social media.

She also has complained that "white silence."

The Daily Caller News Foundation explained that Berliner also charged that NPR was working to take down President Trump during his presidency by repeating the false claims of "Russia collusion."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!