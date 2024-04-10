A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Network's bizarre treatment of Bible ministry sparks shock: 'Like a Saturday Night Live skit'

'The piece frankly, to me, was hilarious'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 10, 2024 at 7:10pm

(Image by Ri Butov from Pixabay)

(FAITHWIRE) -- The founder and CEO of an organization that provides Bible education during the public school day said recent MSNBC coverage of his efforts was so bizarre it felt like a “Saturday Night Live” skit.

“The MSNBC piece frankly, to me, was hilarious,” Joel Penton founder of LifeWise Academy, told CBN News. “It genuinely felt like an ‘SNL’ skit.”

Even a brief viewing of the nine-minute MSNBC segment — which reportedly left out positive data from LifeWise showing academic improvements among participants — provides context to exactly what Penton is describing.

Read the full story ›

