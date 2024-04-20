New humanoid robot creepily moves like no other robot has moved before

(ZEROHEDGE) – Boston Dynamics unveiled Wednesday a new humanoid robot that creepily moves like no other robot has moved before. The new fully electric Atlas robot represents a path to commercialization and a new generation of robots that will leave folks asking if this is the beginning of the 'Skynet' (Terminator) robot.

"This week we announced the retirement of our hydraulic Atlas and unveiled what comes next—a fully electric Atlas robot designed for real-world applications," Boston Dynamics wrote in a press release.

Boston Dynamics posted a new video on X of the Atlas robot, jokingly saying, "We promise this is not a person in a bodysuit."

