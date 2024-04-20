A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DiversionsSCIENCE IS AMAZING

New humanoid robot creepily moves like no other robot has moved before

'We promise this is not a person in a bodysuit'

Published April 20, 2024 at 11:51am
Published April 20, 2024 at 11:51am
Humanoid robot by Boston Dynamics (video screenshot)

Humanoid robot by Boston Dynamics

(ZEROHEDGE) – Boston Dynamics unveiled Wednesday a new humanoid robot that creepily moves like no other robot has moved before. The new fully electric Atlas robot represents a path to commercialization and a new generation of robots that will leave folks asking if this is the beginning of the 'Skynet' (Terminator) robot.

"This week we announced the retirement of our hydraulic Atlas and unveiled what comes next—a fully electric Atlas robot designed for real-world applications," Boston Dynamics wrote in a press release.

Boston Dynamics posted a new video on X of the Atlas robot, jokingly saying, "We promise this is not a person in a bodysuit."

