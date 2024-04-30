Newly discovered letter from 1864 shows rare side of former first lady

(FOX BUSINESS) -- A newly discovered letter written by former first lady Mary Todd Lincoln shows a side of her that is rarely seen, an author and historical document expert told FOX Business.

The letter is addressed to George Harrington; his descendants reportedly found it in their family archives. At the time, Harrington was assistant secretary of the Treasury.

In the letter, Mrs. Lincoln was trying to get a Treasury Department job for a woman, which Nathan Raab told FOX Business was very unusual for a woman during that time period.

