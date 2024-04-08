News giant pushes journalists to avoid reporting 'other side'

A commentary from The Daily Signal's Tyler O'Neil blasts AP, the legacy wire service launched in those historic days when telegraph wires linked cities, for its climate agenda that now includes having reporters refuse to include the "other side" in stories on its ideologies.

O'Neil is managing editor at the Signal, and explained the newest leftism comes from the AP's "style guide," which for years has been used by reporters across the industry to standardize grammar, spelling and more.

But it long has been pushing leftist ideas and agendas.

He noted the "latest round of updates" include "guidance on how to avoid 'stigmatizing' obese people, admonitions to avoid calling people 'homeless' as it might be 'dehumanizing,' and warnings to avoid the term 'female' since 'some people object to its use as a descriptor for women because it can be seen as emphasizing biology and reproductive capacity over gender identity.'"

AP also for years has taken to side of the abortion lobby, suggesting pro-lifers be slammed with the negative label "anti-abortion" while promoting the other side as pursuing "abortion rights."

It tells reporters to avoid "pro-life" and "pro-choice."

Now it has delivered to reporters updates on its political agenda on climate change, or what used to be called global warming until the warming stopped.

"Climate change, resulting in the climate crisis, is largely caused by human activities that emit carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, according to the vast majority of peer-reviewed studies, science organizations and climate scientists," AP claims. "This happens from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas, and other activities. Greenhouse gases are the main driver of climate change."

O'Neil explains "AP insists that this is true, with a capital T. When 'telling the climate story,' the style guide urges journalists to 'avoid false balance—giving a platform to unfounded claims or unqualified sources in the guise of balancing a story by including all views. For example, coverage of a study describing effects of climate change need not seek 'other side' comment that humans have no influence on the climate."

But the commentary points out the facts appear to be that the impact of humans on global warming, or now climate change, isn't clear.

"In the 1970s, alarmists warned of a coming ice age. In the 1990s, the form of the destroyer would be global warming. Now, the alarmists have adopted the catch-all term 'climate change,' so they can retroactively assign human agency to any disaster that strikes us at the moment," he noted.

He did point out that AP "tacitly admits that the climate alarmists have no smoking-gun evidence that human activities are bringing about Armageddon," when it states, "Avoid attributing single occurrences to climate change unless scientists have established a connection."

The AP then continues, "The climate story goes beyond extreme weather and science. It also is about politics, human rights, inequality, international law, biodiversity, society and culture, and many other issues."

The commentary condemns the "one-side-ism" that AP is pursuing now as "rot" and openly questions whether other issues that are subject of reporting these days can be documented.

"The prognosis is not good. AP has repeatedly put its thumb on the scale to silence criticism of abortion and gender ideology—even going so far as telling journalists to avoid the term 'transgenderism' because it 'frames transgender identity as an ideology,'" he explained.

Then it claims that the "mainstream science" says "the climate is changing."

"AP doesn’t admit that the supposed unanimity of scientists on man-made catastrophic climate change is based on a lie—that 97% of scientists don’t actually believe the world is going to end because we burn fossil fuels," he explained.

So why would AP put its thumb on the scale again?

"AP has received large grants from left-wing foundations, particularly for its climate reporting. The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation spent $2.5 million on AP’s climate and education reporting, the Washington Free Beacon reported. That foundation also funds Planned Parenthood," he explained.

Further cash came to AP from Rockefeller Foundation for climate change, and the KR Foundation, for climate alarmism, he documented.

