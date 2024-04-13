A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
This next bean is hyperinflating, and it's not cocoa

Concerns include poor harvests

Published April 13, 2024 at 1:11pm

(ZEROHEDGE) – The next bean hyperinflating is Robusta coffee futures in London, hitting fresh record highs on Friday. This comes as poor harvests in Vietnam, the world's second-largest producer of robusta beans, fuels concerns about global shortages. Also, arabica futures are erupting.

Futures for robusta, the cheaper coffee bean grown at lower altitudes and requiring less care than more expensive arabica, are up 2.6% to $3,945 per ton, a new record high based on data going back to 2008.

A new report from the chairman of Intimex Group, the country's largest shipper, details how robusta exports for 2023-24 are expected to be lower than the prior growing season at 1.5 million tons.

