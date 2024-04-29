Are the next Jewish ghettos coming?

Anti-Semitic demonstrations have been erupting all over the world since Oct. 7, 2023, but nothing like what has been taking place on U.S. university campuses. Columbia University seems to be leading the pack in what are some of the most violent anti-Semitic protests. These are very reminiscent of the BLM and Antifa protests, and that is because they are probably the same kids marching and chanting, but it went from BLM to PLM (P for Palestinian.)

It really doesn't take long to see that these protests are not spontaneous or founded on any truth. Many of the campuses are occupied by a group of people who are all sleeping in similar tents. Did they call each other in the morning and ask, "What color is your tent today?" Maybe somebody bought them the tents and the printed signs. Maybe they are funded by people with deep pockets.

Yet, this is not what worries me the most about this new wave of entitled youngsters speaking up against a conflict they understand nothing about. Their ignorance is only surpassed by their arrogance, as they are disturbing the flow of traffic and normal business around the United States. This is annoying, and frankly, it saddens me about America's fate if we are left under the leadership of this coming generation.

What worries me the most is something that most people are not noticing. The Jewish students are being redirected "for their own safety." They are being told to go home and stay home. Several schools have already told students to finish their semester online. Now, they are starting to cancel graduation ceremonies, as they did at USC. Let me bring some perspective to all this.

In 1941, my Jewish father lived in Paris. He was only 16 years old, and he lived with his parents in the 13th district of the city. I remember him telling me how his Jewish father, who had fought in the Great War of 1914-1918, was asked to turn in his bicycle to the local police station. As a citizen in good standing, he did, and so did tens of thousands of Jews. Now, the Jews were stuck at home with no mode of transportation, except maybe the underground metro railway, as long as they wore their yellow star patch and only used the last car of the train.

Jews were stuck at home "for their own safety," but they could still connect with the outside world because most people owned a transistor radio back in those days. The Allies were broadcasting from London, and people found ways to communicate. So, naturally, the next items to be confiscated were the transistor radios. My paternal grandfather, again, as a peaceful French citizen – who also happened to be Jewish – brought his radio set to the local police station. Now, the Jews couldn't move freely, and not very far if they did, because of the curfews. Additionally, as they were stuck at home, they had no way to be connected with the outside world and the Allied forces. This was happening all over Europe.

The next step was unexpected. The Jewish people were – slowly at first – sent to controlled communities where they had to live 24/7, behind walls, with very few opportunities for movement in and out. The living conditions quickly degraded. Food became scarce and illnesses ran rampant. These places were called ghettos. They were all over Europe, and they were the last steps before the trains leading to the death camps.

The Jewish people of Europe COMPLIED with the authorities because they believed that their safety was in jeopardy. At first, not one Jew believed that the evil of the Holocaust could be possible. Eventually, they believed, but for many European Jews, it was too late.

U.S. university campuses are being invaded by students (and other people as well) chanting "Final Solution", "From the River to the Sea, Palestine Shall be free," "Go back to Poland," "Next Al-Qassam's Target," and "Burn Tel Aviv to the Ground." In some cases, personal information about Israeli and Jewish professors was passed on to pro-Hamas supporters.

Alan Dershowitz explains:

During recent protests in New York, there were calls to repeat the barbarity of October 7 "a thousand times." There were shouts of "We are Hamas," "Death to America," "Burn Tel Aviv to the ground," "Israel go to hell" and "Jews go back to Poland." The chant of "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" is pervasive. Free of what? Free of Jews. The goal is to make all of Israel Judenrein – ethnically cleansed of all Jews. One never sees a sign calling for a two-state solution or for peace between Israel and the Palestinians. These are not the goals. What is demanded is the end of any Jewish presence in the Middle East.

When asked what they are protesting for, many students are unable to articulate a reason, but they just know that the "Jews are the problem." Consider this: One-third of all Gen-Zers do not believe that Israel has the right to exist. They have been so indoctrinated in universities and colleges. On social networks, #FreePalestine has over 31 billion posts, while #standwithIsrael has only 590 million (50 times fewer.) Where are the voices? Complacency is complicity!

This recent eruption of violence was not spontaneous; it was organized and well-funded. It is eerily reminiscent of the BLM riots of a few years ago, but this time, it's against the Jews, so who knows how long it will last and how far it will get? I do not know what it will take for the Jewish people outside of Israel, and especially in America, to realize that they are in grave danger.

I keep begging Christians to get involved in rescuing and protecting Jewish people as things are getting worse, and I will keep being a watchman for my people – but today, it is my people I am begging: "When people make threats about killing us, please believe them, because that is exactly what they want to do."

A new ghetto is being organized slowly but surely. Just remember that the last time we saw ghettos popping up all over Europe, it was already too late for the Jews!

