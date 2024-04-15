Nikki Haley announces new gig after failed presidential campaign

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will serve as the next Walter P. Stern Chair of the conservative Hudson Institute following her suspended 2024 presidential run, according to a Monday press release.

Haley was the last remaining challenger to former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary until she droppedout of the race following a slew of Super Tuesday losses. The former ambassador and South Carolina governor, who received a Global Leadership Award from the foreign policy think tank in 2018, said she will seek to “defend the principles that make America the greatest country in the world,” according to the press release.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“When our policymakers fail to call out our enemies or acknowledge the importance of our alliances, the world is less safe. That is why Hudson’s work is so critical,” Haley said in a statement. “They believe the American people should have the facts and policymakers should have the solutions to support a secure, free, and prosperous future.”

Is Nikki Haley among the biggest deceivers when it comes to American conservative politics? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 92% (259 Votes) 8% (23 Votes)

Hudson is honored to announce that @NikkiHaley, the former governor of South Carolina and US ambassador to the UN, will be the next Walter P. Stern Chair. We are excited to have her join the Hudson team: https://t.co/MlBZO5jwal pic.twitter.com/EWNSBn2xyU — Hudson Institute (@HudsonInstitute) April 15, 2024

The Hudson Institute created the position in 2020 to honor the achievements by the late Walter P. Stern, chairman emeritus of the Hudson Institute and vice president emeritus of The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, who passed away in 2022, according to the press release.

“It is fitting that Nikki has taken on this title,” Sarah May Stern, chair of the Hudson Institute’s Board of Trustees, said in a statement. “She is a courageous and insightful policymaker and these qualities are vital in making Hudson the powerhouse policy organization it is today, and I am extremely proud that she has joined the Institute.”

Haley notched only two primary wins during the 2024 cycle — in Washington, D.C., on March 3 and in Vermont on March 5 — with her next closest share being in New Hampshire on Jan. 23 at 43.2%.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!