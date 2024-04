(FOX NEWS) -- The bipartisan centrist political group No Labels announced Thursday it would decline to field a presidential candidate in the 2024 election.

No Labels National Political Director Joe Cunningham, a former Democratic congressman from South Carolina, told Fox News the decision was not made lightly.

"Let me say, it's not for lack of trying," Cunningham said on "Your World." "The short answer is that to field this ticket, No Labels was looking for a hero, and a hero never emerged."

