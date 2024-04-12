A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

No, red states are not scaring away college students

Not actually avoiding pro-gun states after all

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 12, 2024 at 12:28pm

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A new Gallup poll has determined, perhaps unsurprisingly, that laws restricting guns, abortion and DEI are not scaring away droves of students from attending colleges in red states.

The primary considerations of most young people choosing schools are things like the costs and quality of the institution, whether it meets their academic and life needs, and whether the degree in question is likely to get them the kind of job they want, the poll found.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In effect, a female student in a state that has outlawed abortion might be upset she can’t get one where she lives – but that doesn’t mean she’s going to move out of the state over it. The poll takes care never to ask anything concrete, like: “Which matters more, in-state tuition or access to an easy abortion?”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Black woman who hugged Trump at Chick-Fil-A fires back at critics who say she should 'hate' him
Largest U.S. oil refinery suffers partial shutdown after sudden power loss due to severe weather
IDF discovers weapons, explosives in central Gaza school
Biden asks China to discourage Iran from attacking Israel
U.S. military moving assets to Middle East in preparation for Iran attack
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×