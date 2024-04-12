No, red states are not scaring away college students

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A new Gallup poll has determined, perhaps unsurprisingly, that laws restricting guns, abortion and DEI are not scaring away droves of students from attending colleges in red states.

The primary considerations of most young people choosing schools are things like the costs and quality of the institution, whether it meets their academic and life needs, and whether the degree in question is likely to get them the kind of job they want, the poll found.

In effect, a female student in a state that has outlawed abortion might be upset she can’t get one where she lives – but that doesn’t mean she’s going to move out of the state over it. The poll takes care never to ask anything concrete, like: “Which matters more, in-state tuition or access to an easy abortion?”

