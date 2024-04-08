'Nobody listens': Infamous DNC chair has blunt assessment of Joe Biden

(FOX NEWS) -- Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile expressed frustration with the media coverage of President Biden on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, complaining that no one "listens" to the president when he speaks.

Brazile's blunt remarks came during a discussion on the U.S. policy toward Israel, in which she was asked if Biden needed to be more upfront with Americans about the war in Gaza.

"Absolutely. Not just in Israel, Ukraine. We are a superpower. He is the commander in chief. Absolutely, he should speak out more," she urged, before seeming to take a swipe at the media.

