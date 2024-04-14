Not kidding: Accused plagiarism queen Claudine Gay will teach 'reading and research' in fall 2024

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Harvard University’s former president who resigned after numerous plagiarism allegations is slated to teach a graduate level “Reading and Research” course this upcoming semester.

Professor Claudine Gay returned to teaching and her reportedly nearly $900,000 annual salary after resigning the presidency after ongoing plagiarism accusations and criticism of her response to campus anti-Semitism.

Her resignation followed that of University of Pennsylvania’s President Liz Magill, who resigned shortly after a December 2023 Congressional hearing on antisemitism. Magill, Gay, and MIT’s Sally Kornbluth were all criticized for their apathetic responses to antisemitism concerns.

Read the full story ›