Education ScandalsBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Not kidding: Accused plagiarism queen Claudine Gay will teach 'reading and research' in fall 2024

Meanwhile, Penn's ousted president plans remain unclear

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 14, 2024 at 5:18pm
Harvard President Claudine Gay testifying before Congress on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Video screenshot)

Harvard President Claudine Gay testifying before Congress on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Harvard University’s former president who resigned after numerous plagiarism allegations is slated to teach a graduate level “Reading and Research” course this upcoming semester.

Professor Claudine Gay returned to teaching and her reportedly nearly $900,000 annual salary after resigning the presidency after ongoing plagiarism accusations and criticism of her response to campus anti-Semitism.

Her resignation followed that of University of Pennsylvania’s President Liz Magill, who resigned shortly after a December 2023 Congressional hearing on antisemitism. Magill, Gay, and MIT’s Sally Kornbluth were all criticized for their apathetic responses to antisemitism concerns.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
