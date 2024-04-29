There's nothing sudden about today's rampant anti-Semitism

The idea that hatred of Jews has just suddenly exploded upon college campuses and other hatred-promoting institutions throughout America is a fallacy based primarily upon a priori reasoning. In brief, just because demonic hordes of satanic progeny have only since Oct. 7, 2023, erupted into violence and transpicuous displays of hatred toward Jews and Israel, that in no way precludes that said rabid hatred was not incubating just beneath the surface for many decades, waiting for the right moment to be unleashed.

I submit that the hatred for Jews has been a teeming cauldron growing in intensity, waiting for the right trigger moment to be revealed nationally. And, I believe this despite America being the benefactor it has been to Israel.

My contempt for Franklin D. Roosevelt is compounded by the fact that under his nodding approval and his Secretary of State Cordell Hull, over 425 American newspapers nationwide refused to reports on Hitler's murderous rampage against Jews. Millions of innocent Jews could have been saved had the Roosevelt media done its job and truthfully reported on Hitler's actions.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

When the media deliver the narrative and a secretive global cabal of influential Jew haters own the Erebusic pawn in the Oval Office, truthful reporting ceases to exist. To Roosevelt's good pleasure and under Hull's direction, newspapers reported that Hitler had the trains run on time and German soldiers had sharp creases in the pants of their uniforms, but they reported nothing of Hitler's evil. With hundreds of American newspapers ignoring the reality of what Hitler was doing, the Roosevelt White House turned a blind eye, pretending the atrocities didn't exist.

Even when American newspapers did report on Jewish hatred and persecution, it was done in a way that minimized the depth of hatred:

On June 29, 1942, the Chicago Daily Tribune devoted one paragraph to Germany's "Final Solution" in Europe: "The British section of the World Jewish Congress estimated today that more than 1,000,000 Jews have been killed or have died as the result of ill treatment in countries dominated by Germany," read an Associated Press brief on page six. Like other U.S. newspapers that summer, the Daily Tribune allocated a bare minimum of inches to reporting on the annihilation of Europe's Jews. Literally burying the story, dailies placed news of the slaughter away from their front pages — and usually mixed in among other news briefs.

Note also:

"In the spring of 1942, as the reports of mass murder multiplied and many additional details were relayed to the Free World by reliable sources, a new and disturbing picture began to emerge," ... "But instead of questioning Roosevelt administration officials about the emerging genocide, journalists usually avoided the subject altogether" … many reporters and public officials believed reports of the slaughter were exaggerated.

The secretive global cabal, who had used Roosevelt's contempt for Jews, was successful in downplaying the Holocaust. False narratives from supposed scholars did the rest.

Jewish hatred in America has silently grown as the beneficiary of neo-Leninist education systems and the misrepresentation of history. The operative word being "silently."

The appearance of Jewish success in America has always been an apparition. Hatred spawns in many ways, but chief is through the subtle voicing of illegitimacy spread by whispered reasonings based upon lies.

Hatred for Jews grew based upon jealousy of what was perceived as their business successes. There was also the steady narrative of Jews being responsible for all things wrong in the Middle East. The latter took foothold in the halls of so-called academia and in the last decades grew at an accelerated rate.

It is imperative to note that rabid Muslims who exist for the singular purpose of murder, mayhem and plunder are permitted to attack and slaughter around the world with impunity, while Jews have increasingly been branded as the primary causal factor for discord.

This isn't hyperbole. I've argued from the outset that the infiltration of anti-Semitic political aliens into elected positions was signaling what could only be viewed as a threat to Jews and Israel. I argued that it would only take one Jewish-hating American president to unleash the biblically prophesied turning against Jews and Israel.

For a brief period of time, it appeared the person would Hillary, but the forces of evil had other plans and Obama was appointed to trigger the massive waves of anti-Semitism. Notwithstanding the abomination that is Obama, government gave way to the likes of Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib et al. The one thing they all share in common is a commitment to see Israel destroyed. With the help of Jewish sellouts like George Soros and Chuck Schumer, threats against Jewish students has reached unprecedented levels.

As I said: This isn't a sudden explosion of anti-Semitism. It's the carefully crafted result of many decades of patient planning and political infiltration.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!