NPR editor who criticized network's pro-woke bias is out for good

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- NPR senior editor Uri Berliner announced his resignation from the outlet after he was suspended for writing an essay criticizing its bias without informing his employer.

Berliner posted his resignation to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, where he called out NPR CEO Katherine Maher for disparaging him and said her views confirmed his criticism of the outlet. The longtime NPR editor also said he hoped for NPR and “important journalism” to thrive, pushing back on calls for NPR to be defunded.

My resignation letter to NPR CEO @krmaher pic.twitter.com/0hafVbcZAK — Uri Berliner (@uberliner) April 17, 2024

“I am resigning from NPR, a great American institution where I have worked for 25 years,” Berliner said. “I don’t support calls to defund NPR. I respect the integrity of my colleagues and wish for NPR to thrive and do important journalism. But I cannot work in a newsroom where I am disparaged by a new CEO whose divisive views confirm the very problems at NPR I cited in my Free Press essay.”

