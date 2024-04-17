A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
NPR freaks out as conservative activist resurfaces CEO's wild tweets

'I can't stop crying with relief,' she wrote after Biden won presidency

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 16, 2024 at 8:22pm
Katherine Maher, CEO of NPR (Video screenshot)

Katherine Maher, CEO of NPR

(FOX NEWS) -- NPR claimed on Tuesday that conservative activist Christopher Rufo was "targeting" the outlet's CEO Katherine Maher because he shared her old social media posts, reflecting pro-Democrat and progressive ideals.

Rufo, a senior fellow at The Manhattan Institute, highlighted several of Maher's posts from her X account, formerly known as Twitter.

Maher, who served as the CEO for Web Summit and Wikimedia Foundation prior to taking over NPR last month, showed her support for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020 while criticizing former President Trump. She also espoused progressive ideals and critical race theory language, like how she regretted using a protest sign that stated, "This is crazy" because it was "abelist."

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







