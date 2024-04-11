A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE

Nuns head to court to fight mandate forcing them to fund abortions

Huge violation of religious beliefs

By Around the Web
Published April 11, 2024 at 12:37pm

(Unsplash)

(LIFENEWS) – Catholic nuns in New York State will be at the New York Court of Appeals next week to continue their fight against the state’s abortion mandate that forces them to fund abortions in their health care plans.

In Diocese of Albany v. Vullo, a group of Anglican and Catholic nuns, Catholic dioceses, Christian churches and faith-based social ministries sued New York after it mandated they cover abortion in their employee health insurance plans in violation of their religious beliefs.

After state courts left the mandate in place their attorneys asked the Supreme Court to step in. In 2021, the high court reversed the lower courts’ rulings and told them to reconsider the case.

