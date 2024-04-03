Office tower vacancy rate hits record high as zombie buildings litter city skylines

(ZEROHEDGE) – There are more dormant office towers in the United States than at any point since 1979, according to a new report from Moody's Analytics, which began tracking office leasing vacancies that year.

The rising supply of office space is due to a combination of surging remote and hybrid work that forces companies to reduce corporate footprints. Also, companies are exiting imploding progressive cities and high-taxed blue states for red ones while downsizing space.

In the report, office tower vacancies rose to a record 19.8%, up from 19.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Even with the increase, there is an eerily calm across the commercial real estate sector. This comes as the Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking cycle is higher for longer, indicating that the pain train is nearing (perhaps after the presidential election).

