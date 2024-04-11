OJ Simpson dead at 76, family says

(FOX NEWS) – Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson has passed away, according to his family. He was 76. "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," they wrote on X. He died surrounded by his children and grandchildren, they said.

"During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace," the statement added.

Simpson was embroiled in a murder trial following a June 1994 arrest in connection with the brutal slayings of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman. Simpson was 46 years old at the time.

