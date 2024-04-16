OK to abort a baby up to day of birth? HHS chief refuses over and over to say

Xavier Becerra, the radically pro-abortion former California state official picked by Joe Biden to lead the federal Department of Health and Human Services, has refused in a congressional hearing multiple times to explain what he believes about abortion.

Instead, he insisted over and over, during questioning by Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., that Roe v. Wade be reinstalled in federal law.

That precedent, found to be unconstitutional, in fact was relied on by the government for years for its "constitutional right" to abortion, which the high court determined does not exist.

And it, in fact, authorized abortion in nearly every possible situation, with courts striking down many time-based, health-based and other limitations that were proposed over the years.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Watch Becerra refuse to answer the senator's question, and demand the return of Roe:

Are Democrats in power in love with killing children? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Why are you embarrassed to answer? "Would you support making it illegal to abort a baby, if the mother is healthy, and the baby is healthy, on the day before that baby is scheduled to be born?"@SenJohnKennedy presses @SecBecerra on his support for no-limits abortion pic.twitter.com/K2mkoSGW0i — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) April 16, 2024

Kennedy had asked if the mother and baby are healthy, would Becerra support abortion a baby the day before the due date.

Becerra refused to answer, commenting about "after gestation" and "40 weeks."

Becerra also claimed he hadn't heard people talking about abortion the day before the due date, again insisting on Roe's return.

When Kennedy quoted Becerra's own words, "No government, state or federal, has the right to make decisions for a woman about her body or her health care," Becerra returned to his mantra: "I have always supported Roe v. Wade."

He claimed that faulty law does not do what Kennedy described, but in fact, the actual court ruling did not provide for limits on abortion.

When Kennedy insisted, "I want your answer," Becerra again refused.

"Why are you dodging the question? Why are you embarrassed to answer?" the senator ultimately asked.

Becerra's pro-abortion advocacy has long been documented, even to the point he orchestrated charges against undercover journalists who caught abortion business players boasting about the profits they made with abortion.

One key player in the industry bragged about wanting to raise prices for the organ specimens obtained from unborn babies and sold for research because, "I want a Lamborghini."

When the Supreme Court in its Dobbs decision overturned Roe, it didn't affect abortion in America except that the federal government no longer was setting the rules, states were.

The controversy quickly divides the nation into two groups, largely because abortion is the only "medical" procedure where, if done correctly, guarantees the death of one of the two patients involved, even given the health of both going in.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!