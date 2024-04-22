A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthWND HEALTH

When does 'old age' REALLY begin?

Seniors think 75 is the new 65

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 22, 2024 at 6:09pm

(Image by Brandon Roberts from Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Are we getting older later in life? People dread the idea of aging, however, a new study from an international team of researchers reveals the definition of “old age” is changing. Compared to previous generations, people now put off considering themselves “old” until later in life.

The study, conducted by a team of researchers from Germany and the United States and published in the journal Psychology and Aging, analyzed data from over 14,000 people born between 1911 and 1974 who participated in the ongoing German Ageing Survey. Participants were asked a simple question: “At what age would you describe someone as old?”

According to the team’s findings, people in their mid-60s believe “old age” begins around 75. This perception, though, varied significantly across different generations or “birth cohorts.” People born later, especially those born after 1935, tended to push back the age at which they considered someone old. In other words, the threshold for being considered “old” has shifted upwards over time.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







TikTok influencer, 'Club Rat' director Eva Evans dead at 29
Israelis remember hostages, fallen soldiers, terror victims as Passover begins
Candace Cameron Bure reveals how she was almost killed
WATCH: Student charged after repeatedly slapping teacher in shocking viral video
Hollywood's Anne Hathaway reveals the 'gross' thing she was asked to do during auditions
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×