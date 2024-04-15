'Orwell's vision has become reality': Alarm on plans for 'Ministry of Truth'

A spokesman for the Denver Republican Woman organization is warning that a new plan in the Democrat-run state legislature in Colorado is dangerous to a free society.

Because it would end up in speech controls not heard of since … "1984."

That would be the novel "1984" by George Orwell, whose dystopian plot included a "Ministry of Truth," absolute speech controls, and very little truth allowed.

Republican Women vice president Ashley Troxell, in fact, has written at Complete Colorado, "Novelist George Orwell’s vision of government-controlled thought and speech has taken a disturbing turn in Colorado with the introduction of Senate Bill 24-084. Sponsored by Senator Lisa Cutter and Representative Lorena García, both Democrats, the 'Attorney General Duties to Prevent Mis- & Dis-information' reads like a page straight from Orwell’s classic novel '1984,' and should send shudders down the spine of freedom-loving Coloradans."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

She cited the Democrats' demands for state-monitored "curriculum" that would be intended to "facilitate productive and honest conversations" on various issues.

Is one of government's main goals to have total control over thhe populace? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"On the surface, this may seem like a well-intentioned effort to combat misinformation. But Orwell warns about the perils of government-controlled thought and speech. Echoing the tactics of the Thought Police in Orwell’s novel, the bill represents a troubling encroachment on the fundamental freedoms that form the bedrock of our democracy," she explained.

The plan includes a "curriculum" attempt to "dictate the terms of public discourse."

"Who gets to decide what counts as 'honest' and 'productive' dialogue? By what authority does the government anoint itself arbiter of acceptable speech?" she asked.

It gets worse, she said, because the bill orders the state AG to "coordinate with the Department of Education" to tell schools what resources to use.

"We cannot allow our lawmakers to twist rhetoric in service of an Orwellian agenda. The people of Colorado should see Senate Bill 84 for what it is: a blueprint for thought control, cloaked in the language of public safety. Orwell’s vision has become our reality, and we cannot afford to let our fundamental freedoms be gradually chipped away," she said.

The bill, in fact, proposes spending $150,000 of taxpayer dollars to, among other things, "study how the internet and other media channels, including social media platforms, are used to share and spread misinformation and disinformation."

Also, the AG must "review relevant state and federal constitutional provisions and federal laws and regulations to address preemption and the intersection of state and federal authority."

The AG's assignment, per the law, is to "prevent and combat the sharing and spreading of misinformation and disinformation."

The state-required "curriculum" would be used to push people to "find common ground" and have "honest conservations."

It also orders the AG to "examine the legal framework governing the regulation of online speech," since obviously the First Amendment is so unclear.

And the proposal includes a threat: of "civil liability" for companies that fail to prevent "the sharing and proliferation of misinformation and disinformation," even those words are left undefined.

Such controls, the legislation demands, must be instituted immediately, for the "preservation of the public peace, health, or safety…"

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!