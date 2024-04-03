A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Palestinian Authority submits bid for full U.N. membership

U.S. has indicated that it will block the move in the U.N. Security Council.

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 3, 2024 at 5:54pm

(JEWISH NEWS SYNDICATE) – The Palestinian Authority submitted a request on Tuesday for the United Nations Security Council to vote this month on accepting the entity as a full member.

In a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, P.A. U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour asked that an application submitted in 2011 be reconsidered. Another supporting letter was sent to Maltese diplomat Vanessa Frazier, who is currently serving as president of the 15-member council. That letter included the names of 140 countries that have recognized a Palestinian state.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

However, the United States is expected to block the bid due to Washington’s long-standing policy that U.N. membership will only come as a result of a negotiated bilateral agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Palestinian Authority submits bid for full U.N. membership
Jewish university students issue open letter recounting harassment by far-left group
Biden considers removing 'terrorist' label from terrorists
Feds funding research to see if microaggressions are making 'Latinx' people fat, nicotine-addicted alcoholics
Swing-state voters tell pollsters they trust Trump over Biden
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×