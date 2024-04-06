Parents of special-needs kids fight for school transparency on gender identity, right to record

(JUST THE NEWS) – Parents of children with legally recognized special needs are fighting school districts for transparency on how they are treated, including with regard to gender identity, in lawsuits from the lowest to the highest federal courts.

Their resolution could determine not only what public schools must divulge to parents about their own children but whether Americans may hold public officials accountable by documenting their interactions outside of traditional public settings.

The Supreme Court petition by the Goldwater Institute seeks to resolve a split in the federal circuit courts of appeals over whether "recording public employees doing their jobs is inherently expressive, and therefore constitutionally protected per se," regardless of other conditions, as four circuits recognize.

