A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Parents of special-needs kids fight for school transparency on gender identity, right to record

Federal appeals court ruling would prevent recording of virtual meetings in the home

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 6, 2024 at 1:21pm

(JUST THE NEWS) – Parents of children with legally recognized special needs are fighting school districts for transparency on how they are treated, including with regard to gender identity, in lawsuits from the lowest to the highest federal courts.

Their resolution could determine not only what public schools must divulge to parents about their own children but whether Americans may hold public officials accountable by documenting their interactions outside of traditional public settings.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Supreme Court petition by the Goldwater Institute seeks to resolve a split in the federal circuit courts of appeals over whether "recording public employees doing their jobs is inherently expressive, and therefore constitutionally protected per se," regardless of other conditions, as four circuits recognize.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Parents of special-needs kids fight for school transparency on gender identity, right to record
Harvard to hold segregated graduation ceremonies
'The left is eating its own': 'Intersectional' atomic bomb hits public school
The real reason pro-abortion activists are fighting fetal development video
'Mayflower church' celebrates 1 year of freedom
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×