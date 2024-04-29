Parties see hope for a Gaza cease-fire: 'Maybe this time it will work'

(WASHINGTON POST) -- JERUSALEM — Mediators expressed hope Monday, once again, that Israel and Hamas were inching toward an agreement to halt fighting in Gaza and release dozens of Israeli hostages still held captive there.

The signs of optimism came after Israel presented terms to negotiators last week that “broke new ground,” according to an Israeli official familiar with the deliberations. “There is hope,” a Hamas official in Turkey told the Washington Post, but he cautioned that there were key points that required clarification. Like others quoted in this story, the officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive and ongoing diplomacy.

Any final decision rests with the militant group’s leader, Yehiya Sinwar, who is believed to be in hiding in the tunnels beneath Gaza. Hamas negotiators were expected in Egypt on Monday. An Israeli official said the government was preparing to send its own negotiators after last week’s Passover holiday.

