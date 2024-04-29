A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Parties see hope for a Gaza cease-fire: 'Maybe this time it will work'

'There is hope'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 29, 2024 at 12:46pm
Israeli soldiers operating in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, Saturday, April 6, 2024. (IDF photo)

Israeli soldiers operating in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, Saturday, April 6, 2024. (IDF photo)

(WASHINGTON POST) -- JERUSALEM — Mediators expressed hope Monday, once again, that Israel and Hamas were inching toward an agreement to halt fighting in Gaza and release dozens of Israeli hostages still held captive there.

The signs of optimism came after Israel presented terms to negotiators last week that “broke new ground,” according to an Israeli official familiar with the deliberations. “There is hope,” a Hamas official in Turkey told the Washington Post, but he cautioned that there were key points that required clarification. Like others quoted in this story, the officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive and ongoing diplomacy.

Any final decision rests with the militant group’s leader, Yehiya Sinwar, who is believed to be in hiding in the tunnels beneath Gaza. Hamas negotiators were expected in Egypt on Monday. An Israeli official said the government was preparing to send its own negotiators after last week’s Passover holiday.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Parties see hope for a Gaza cease-fire: 'Maybe this time it will work'
'There is a problem of deep rot at the United Nations'
Columbia president refuses protesters' demands to divest from Israel
'My question is, where are you?' Fani Willis skips her own debate
'Felt like my blood was on fire': U.S. goes on trial for 'poisoning drinking water'
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×