Faith Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Pastor Greg Laurie: Iran attack on Israel is a sign of the end times

'It is a game changer, and it's a big deal'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 15, 2024 at 9:15pm

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Iran’s attack on Israel is a significant biblical sign, said Pastor Greg Laurie of Harvest Fellowship during his sermon on Sunday, titled "The Road Less Traveled."

However, he cautioned against concluding that the event could lead to the scenario described in Ezekiel 38, which sets the stage for the ultimate victory of God's people and the acknowledgment of God’s power and authority by the nations.

Laurie’s remarks came amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following a significant aerial assault on Israel by Iran, which involved the launch of hundreds of drones and missiles. According to Israel’s military, this marked a severe escalation that could lead to broader conflict. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed the strikes were retaliation for an attack on their consulate in Damascus earlier in April.

Read the full story ›

