FaithTESTING THE FAITH

Pastor leads massive revival on southern border

'God gave us a harvest of over 3,000 souls'

Published April 3, 2024 at 2:21pm

(Unsplash)

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – A recent evangelistic outreach on the U.S. Southern border has thousands of people surrendering their lives to Jesus Christ.

From March 21-23, Pastor Tony Suarez led his Revival on The Border in El Paso, Texas before proceeding to McAllen, Texas, from March 27-29, with the final service concluding on Good Friday.

“Our street evangelism team set out to reach everyone, everywhere!” Suarez told CBN News in a recent interview. “From bars to city parks to those we could get to come to the tent — when it was all set and done, God gave us a harvest of over 3,000 souls that had an experience with God, in some form or fashion.”

