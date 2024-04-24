A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Pelosi demands Netanyahu resign for ludicrous reason

'I don't know whether he's afraid of peace, incapable of peace, or just doesn't want peace'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published April 24, 2024 at 5:40pm

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blames Vladimir Putin for gas price hikes at her weekly news conference March 17, 2022 (Video screenshot)

Ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose leadership failed to maintain her Democrat party's majority in the body, now is insisting she knows how Israel should be managed.

And that would be without the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, because he has been a block to the two-state solution.

That concept is that Israel and Palestinians should live side-by-side in the Middle East, each with their own government, boundaries and power.

It's an ideology that American politicians periodically grasp, but has proven over and over again a pointless exercise, as Palestinians and other Arab interests repeatedly have vetoed the plan.

Their stated goal, appearing in the oft-used "from the river to the sea" chant is for a one-state solution, that of Palestinian control over an area that would include a destroyed Israel.

Is Nancy Pelosi siding with Islamic terrorists?

It is a report from NBC that describes Pelosi's newest demands, including that Netanyahu should resign.

Pelosi, who remained in the House representing California after her speakership ended, said, in an interview, "We recognize Israel's right to protect itself. We reject the policy and the practice of Netanyahu — terrible. What could be worse than what he has done in response?"

"He should resign."

Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 at the InterContinental Barclay in New York City. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

She went on, "I don't know whether he's afraid of peace, incapable of peace, or just doesn't want peace. But he has been an obstacle to the two-state solution."

She had joined with a minority in the U.S. House a few weeks ago to insist that Joe Biden "reconsider" recently approved aid, including an arms package, to Israel.

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







