Pelosi demands Netanyahu resign for ludicrous reason

Ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose leadership failed to maintain her Democrat party's majority in the body, now is insisting she knows how Israel should be managed.

And that would be without the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, because he has been a block to the two-state solution.

That concept is that Israel and Palestinians should live side-by-side in the Middle East, each with their own government, boundaries and power.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It's an ideology that American politicians periodically grasp, but has proven over and over again a pointless exercise, as Palestinians and other Arab interests repeatedly have vetoed the plan.

Their stated goal, appearing in the oft-used "from the river to the sea" chant is for a one-state solution, that of Palestinian control over an area that would include a destroyed Israel.

Is Nancy Pelosi siding with Islamic terrorists? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (13 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

It is a report from NBC that describes Pelosi's newest demands, including that Netanyahu should resign.

Pelosi, who remained in the House representing California after her speakership ended, said, in an interview, "We recognize Israel's right to protect itself. We reject the policy and the practice of Netanyahu — terrible. What could be worse than what he has done in response?"

"He should resign."

She went on, "I don't know whether he's afraid of peace, incapable of peace, or just doesn't want peace. But he has been an obstacle to the two-state solution."

She had joined with a minority in the U.S. House a few weeks ago to insist that Joe Biden "reconsider" recently approved aid, including an arms package, to Israel.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!