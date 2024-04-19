A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
From Pence to Johnson, evangelicals are failing their political mandate

Steve Deace asks, 'Anybody know the exchange rate these days for 30 pieces of silver?'

Published April 19, 2024 at 6:45pm

(THE BLAZE) -- es, Donald Trump is a mess at times. And, from the church’s perspective, there is an undeniable element of Barabbas about him for too many people who are not content with “he’d clearly be a better president than the current dementia patient” and who must instead must elevate him as a 21st-century Charlemagne.

But we have a far bigger problem than that as believers and citizens. Its name is Judas.

Witness the bipartisan betrayal that played out in Congress this week. In the face of an ongoing border invasion, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) violated every morsel of his mandate as a public servant to betray his base while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) similarly violated every morsel of his mandate to reward his.

Anybody know the exchange rate these days for 30 pieces of silver?

Read the full story ›

