Plastic surgeons warn 'Ozempic face' has taken over Hollywood

(NEW YORK POST) – Why the long face? Ozempic. Amid the weight loss treatment’s skyrocketing popularity, surgeons believe that Hollywood is experiencing a spike in the side effect known as “Ozempic Face.”

Several doctors claimed to the Daily Mail that celebs from John Goodman to Sharon Osborne are among those hit hardest by the alleged condition. For the uninitiated, some side effects of taking Ozempic include sunken eyes, gaunt cheeks and saggy skin, often making the user appear older and more deflated.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Ozempic face is essentially the same characteristics that we see when patients have rapid or regular weight loss,” Dr. Smita Ramanadham, a plastic surgeon in New Jersey, told the Daily Mail.

Read the full story ›