Plastic surgeons warn 'Ozempic face' has taken over Hollywood

Sunken eyes, gaunt cheeks, saggy skin

Published April 20, 2024 at 11:34am
Published April 20, 2024 at 11:34am

(Image by KCB1805 from Pixabay)

(NEW YORK POST) – Why the long face? Ozempic. Amid the weight loss treatment’s skyrocketing popularity, surgeons believe that Hollywood is experiencing a spike in the side effect known as “Ozempic Face.”

Several doctors claimed to the Daily Mail that celebs from John Goodman to Sharon Osborne are among those hit hardest by the alleged condition. For the uninitiated, some side effects of taking Ozempic include sunken eyes, gaunt cheeks and saggy skin, often making the user appear older and more deflated.

“Ozempic face is essentially the same characteristics that we see when patients have rapid or regular weight loss,” Dr. Smita Ramanadham, a plastic surgeon in New Jersey, told the Daily Mail.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







