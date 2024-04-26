A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Poland ready to help Ukraine round up military-aged men

Will be sent 'back to their country to fulfill their civic obligation'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 26, 2024 at 3:43pm

Ukraine army soldiers (Image by Oleg Mityukhin from Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Poland says it is ready and willing to help Ukraine with its crisis-level manpower and recruitment problems, as it could be poised to round up Ukrainian military-aged males and return them to their home country. Government officials are now strongly signaling just such a controversial plan.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz issued the words Wednesday, largely in response to Ukraine's new law and policy requiring men between 18 and 59 living abroad to get or renew their passport only at offices inside Ukraine. It is designed to prevent them from leaving in the country and thus avoid military service.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"Poland has suggested in the past helping Ukraine so that those who are subject to military service go back to their country to fulfill their civic obligation, Kosiniak-Kamysz told Polsat News television," according to Reuters.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Poland ready to help Ukraine round up military-aged men
Haiti transitional government takes power as gangs hold capital 'hostage'
King Charles' funeral plans reportedly being updated amid cancer battle: 'Very unwell'
Drag queen makes tiny kids chant 'Free Palestine'
Constitutional expert charges Bragg's case against Trump is collapsing
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×