Police clear encampment at major university after protesters shout 'Kill the Jews'

Nick Pope

Daily Caller News Foundation

Law enforcement began clearing a pro-Palestine encampment of protesters on a major university’s campus Saturday morning after some demonstrators apparently chanted “kill the Jews.”

The Northeastern University campus police and officers from other departments moved in to break up the encampment in Boston after the demonstration was “infiltrated” by outside protesters, the university said in a Saturday post to X. Some demonstrators apparently chanted “kill the Jews” and used other antisemitic slurs on Friday night, according to the university.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

BREAKING: Arrests are taking place at Northeastern University: pic.twitter.com/o6Oj5hrUm4 — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) April 27, 2024

Are outside agitators infiltrating university protests? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Earlier this morning the Northeastern University Police Department (NUPD) — in cooperation with local law enforcement partners — began clearing an unauthorized encampment on the university’s Boston campus,” the university said in its statement. “What began as a student demonstration two days ago, was infiltrated by professional organizers with no affiliation to Northeastern. Last night, the use of virulent antisemitic slurs, including ‘kill the Jews,’ crossed the line. We cannot tolerate this kind of hate on our campus.”The encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters at Northeastern was one of numerous similar camps set up by students on college campuses across the country. Some of these encampments, such as the one at Columbia University, have been the sites of blatantly antisemitic activity, but other universities, such as the University of Florida, have taken a tougher stance against the protesters.

Northeastern University did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!