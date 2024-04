(FOX NEWS) -- A suspicious car parked on a dead end road at 3 a.m. raised suspicions among residents in a Douglas County, Nebraska, neighborhood.

That was where police ultimately found an Omaha high school teacher, Erin Ward, "putting her clothes on in the back seat," and a naked teenager running from the scene, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

The 45-year-old woman allegedly admitted to having sex with a 17-year-old student whom she met while working at Burke High School.

